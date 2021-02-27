Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 3,785 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 10.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

