Traders Purchase High Volume of StoneCo Call Options (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 28,119 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical volume of 5,305 call options.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

