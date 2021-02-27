Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20), but opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 187,694 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.88. The firm has a market cap of £7.50 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

