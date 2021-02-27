TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $974.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other TransMedics Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 8,600 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $282,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,432.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.