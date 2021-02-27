TravelNote 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 148.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $23,969.59 and approximately $73.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00488277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00071463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00079768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00081502 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.96 or 0.00487121 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TravelNote Coin Trading

