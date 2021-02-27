Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,274.75

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,274.75 ($16.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,498 ($19.57). Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,452 ($18.97), with a volume of 1,005,423 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,428.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,276.14. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) news, insider John Rogers bought 65 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £833.95 ($1,089.56). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). In the last three months, insiders bought 153 shares of company stock valued at $204,166.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

