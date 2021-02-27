Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after buying an additional 105,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after buying an additional 1,812,852 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

