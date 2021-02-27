Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.28.

Trex stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $107.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

