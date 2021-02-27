Trias (TRY) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $613,404.22 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.51 or 0.00705449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00028874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00033630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00040290 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

