Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

TCW has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore upped their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.85.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$1.89 on Friday. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The company has a market cap of C$482.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

