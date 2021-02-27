Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cormark raised shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.85.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.98.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

