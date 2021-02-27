Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $324,200.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,429.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00.

TSE opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

TSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

