TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TripAdvisor in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the travel company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

TRIP opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,695,000 after buying an additional 224,268 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after buying an additional 363,891 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after buying an additional 27,631 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

