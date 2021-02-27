Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Tronox has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

