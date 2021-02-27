Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,747,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

