Truist Increases Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $42.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

