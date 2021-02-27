Truist Securiti Weighs in on Nautilus, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nautilus in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $557.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 963.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

