Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $540.00 at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $440.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.50.

TWLO opened at $392.88 on Thursday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

