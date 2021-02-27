Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 128,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,802 shares of company stock worth $40,243,895 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $463.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $479.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.