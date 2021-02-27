U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $117.24 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

