UBS Group Reiterates GBX 8,000 Price Target for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,626.18 ($112.70).

LON AZN opened at GBX 6,945 ($90.74) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,462.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,974.94. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The company has a market cap of £91.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.51.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

