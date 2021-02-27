UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $61.00 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

