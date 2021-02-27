UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 1,011,935 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 260.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,935 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $185,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

