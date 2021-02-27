UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $152,652.86 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP John Pauls sold 1,747 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $152,652.86.

UMBF stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

