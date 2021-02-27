United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 65,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

Shares of UPS opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

