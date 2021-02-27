United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United States Steel worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $16.61 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

