United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 8.9%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares were down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.59. 29,850,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 20,260,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

