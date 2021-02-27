United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UUGRY. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.49.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

