Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 11,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,037. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $209.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. Equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.