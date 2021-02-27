Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.15% of Universal Health Services worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

