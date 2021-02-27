Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.05-11.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.125-12.361 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.05-11.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.69.

NYSE UHS traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.36.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

