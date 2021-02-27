Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.05-11.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.05-11.05 EPS.

Shares of UHS traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.33. 1,047,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,182. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $143.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

