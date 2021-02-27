Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.05-11.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.05-11.05 EPS.

UHS stock traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,182. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.