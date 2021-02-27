Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -215.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 467,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 376,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

