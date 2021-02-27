Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 4.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $55.15 and last traded at $53.88. Approximately 2,747,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,392,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Upwork by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Upwork by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Upwork by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -215.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.