US Bancorp DE Acquires 126,097 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 156.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,097 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

