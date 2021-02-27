US Bancorp DE Has $546,000 Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 99,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.41.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.