US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,334 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

