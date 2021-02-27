US Bancorp DE Sells 630 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Fabrinet stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.