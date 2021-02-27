US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. US Ecology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.88 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

Shares of ECOL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,598. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $47.96.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.