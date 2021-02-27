V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,253,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $292,620.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $110.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

