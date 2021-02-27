Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 2,144,387 Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,144,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,941,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.62% of Gatos Silver as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $24,828,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $19,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GATO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

GATO stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.