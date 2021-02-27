Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.62% of Dril-Quip worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 168.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 282,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

DRQ stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $38.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

