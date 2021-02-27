Van ECK Associates Corp Has $37.88 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $37,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,638.11 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,858.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,455.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,614.33.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

