Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 59,562 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,562 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

