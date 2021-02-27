Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 9,849 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Incyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Incyte by 13.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 671.2% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 79,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Incyte by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Incyte by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

