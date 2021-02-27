Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 9,849 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 461.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

