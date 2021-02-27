Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,403,817,658. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

