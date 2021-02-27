VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.13. 39,819,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,029,266. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

