VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 5,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 35,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

About VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

